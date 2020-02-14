PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stock Position Cut by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,074 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of PG&E by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 157.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 183.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCG shares. Barclays upped their target price on PG&E from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PG&E from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Shares of NYSE PCG traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,067,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,216,095. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $25.19. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

