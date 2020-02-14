Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the January 15th total of 355,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) by 585.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,213 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 51.45% of Phio Pharmaceuticals worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ PHIO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.01. 183,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.45. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $28.87.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -18.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

