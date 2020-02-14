Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 8,634 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,994,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,414 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,507,848,000 after buying an additional 839,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after buying an additional 2,496,113 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,887,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $851,626,000 after buying an additional 288,013 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after buying an additional 10,621,798 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.87. The stock had a trading volume of 19,093,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,108,439. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $207.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,013.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

