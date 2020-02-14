Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires New Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $6.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $317.74. 1,255,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $312.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.75. The firm has a market cap of $124.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $250.09 and a twelve month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total value of $19,619,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 231,146 shares of company stock valued at $71,683,526 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

