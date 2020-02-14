Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Howard Hughes by 22.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Howard Hughes by 1,807.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HHC stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Howard Hughes Corp has a 52 week low of $91.82 and a 52 week high of $135.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.25.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 1,746,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.00 per share, with a total value of $200,844,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $63,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $839,752.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

