Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $2.49 on Friday, hitting $296.38. The stock had a trading volume of 87,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,049. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $227.16 and a one year high of $317.99. The stock has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.50.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.77.

In other Anthem news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,767.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

