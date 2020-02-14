Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 1,495 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 41.1% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.92. 132,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,743. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

