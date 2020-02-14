Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 7,547 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,547 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 3,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,268,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,507,385. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.87. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $149.68.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.