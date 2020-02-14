Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Standpoint Research cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $38.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,886,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,185,066. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $278.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

