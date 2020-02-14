Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann Sells 66,500 Shares

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $1,624,595.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,584,695.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $1,286,110.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,307,390.00.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.54. The company had a trading volume of 17,189,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,111,073. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 13.75, a current ratio of 13.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 120.14% and a negative net margin of 119.13%. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 376.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group set a $28.00 target price on Pinterest and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Pinterest to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

