Piper Sandler Trims Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Target Price to $88.00

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.90.

Get Godaddy alerts:

Shares of GDDY opened at $70.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.98 and its 200-day moving average is $66.97. Godaddy has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $82.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

In related news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $61,871.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,161.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $78,021.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,411,427.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,462 shares of company stock worth $372,963 over the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Godaddy in the 4th quarter worth $2,017,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Godaddy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in Godaddy by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 82,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 25,339 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Godaddy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Godaddy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.