Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

PXLW has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pixelworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Pixelworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PXLW opened at $4.56 on Monday. Pixelworks has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $5.01. The stock has a market cap of $171.68 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,534,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 741,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 13,751 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 975.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

