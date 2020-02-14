PlatinumBAR Price Tops $0.0034 on Exchanges (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. PlatinumBAR has a market capitalization of $7,315.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Crex24. Over the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Coin Profile

PlatinumBAR (CRYPTO:XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io . PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

