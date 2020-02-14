Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.75. 43,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,167. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. Pluralsight has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

In other news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $81,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $284,150 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PS shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

