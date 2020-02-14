Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.45)-($0.50) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.50). The company issued revenue guidance of $390-400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $395.33 million.Pluralsight also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.5–0.45 EPS.

NASDAQ:PS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Pluralsight has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $35.70.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. Pluralsight’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pluralsight will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pluralsight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.33.

In related news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $85,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,879.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,150. 23.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.