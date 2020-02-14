Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.14–0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $88-89 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.42 million.Pluralsight also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.5–0.45 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.66. 1,808,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,001. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Pluralsight has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $35.70.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pluralsight will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pluralsight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In other news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $85,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,879.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,150. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

