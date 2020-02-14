Plus500 Ltd (LON:PLUS) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Plus500 Ltd (LON:PLUS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share on Monday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.27. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON PLUS opened at GBX 879.43 ($11.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. Plus500 has a 52 week low of GBX 399.70 ($5.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,668 ($21.94). The stock has a market capitalization of $954.27 million and a P/E ratio of 5.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 900.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 784.58.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Plus500 from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 707.20 ($9.30).

In other Plus500 news, insider Alon Gonen bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 763 ($10.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,815,000 ($5,018,416.21).

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

