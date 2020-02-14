Point View Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 405.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. Citigroup downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

NYSE PRU traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.57. 1,439,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.04 and a 200-day moving average of $90.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.22%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.