Point View Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,465 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,410,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $290,039,000 after buying an additional 2,471,771 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,052,961 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $110,060,000 after acquiring an additional 30,582 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,195,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,119,000 after acquiring an additional 44,932 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,183,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,589,000 after acquiring an additional 163,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 735,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,420,000 after acquiring an additional 220,100 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEM stock traded down $9.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.89. 758,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,037. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 33.01 and a beta of -0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.48 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

