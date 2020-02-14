Point View Wealth Management Inc. Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,399 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 3,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Apache by 56.2% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apache by 83.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apache by 564.8% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Apache in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apache from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apache presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE APA traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.36. 4,282,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,799,420. Apache Co. has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Apache’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

