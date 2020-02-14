Point View Wealth Management Inc. Has $436,000 Holdings in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in WPP during the 3rd quarter worth $1,889,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WPP by 17.7% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at about $968,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the third quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of WPP by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 19,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPP stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,883. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.10. Wpp Plc has a 1-year low of $52.58 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.84.

A number of research firms recently commented on WPP. Bank of America lowered WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

