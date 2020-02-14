Point View Wealth Management Inc. Invests $830,000 in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BHGE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.16. 6,024,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.17.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

Baker Hughes A GE Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

