Point View Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 12,000 Shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 85.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Encana were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECA. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Encana during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Encana during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Encana during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encana during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encana by 659.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Corey Douglas Code acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,728.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECA traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.27. 1,632,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,043,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.38. Encana Corp has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $7.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECA. Barclays cut shares of Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen cut shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Encana from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.86.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

