Point View Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,636 Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,636 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 164,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 92,758 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 47,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 128,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 27,834 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 89,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,074,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,227. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.92. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

