Point View Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays set a $47.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLB stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $34.67. 11,717,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,606,344. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.89.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

