Point View Wealth Management Inc. Sells 456 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 579.6% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 74.8% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

NYSE:CCL traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $43.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,661,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,446,521. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.78. Carnival Corp has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $59.24.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Carnival’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

