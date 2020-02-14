Point View Wealth Management Inc. Sells 539 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 1,372.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 730.2% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 335.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.89. 2,051,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $74.29 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.08.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Vertical Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

