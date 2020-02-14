Point View Wealth Management Inc. Sells 690 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,850,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,084,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 563.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 673,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,705,000 after purchasing an additional 571,753 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,545,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,566,000 after purchasing an additional 476,927 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $22,566,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 442.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,134,000 after purchasing an additional 265,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In related news, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

ALK traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $66.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.93. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is 21.81%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALK. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.