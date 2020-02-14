Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the January 15th total of 19,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Points International stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.52. The stock had a trading volume of 54,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Points International has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Points International had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter.

PCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Acumen Capital initiated coverage on Points International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Points International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Points International stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.76% of Points International worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

