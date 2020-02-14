PopularCoin Trading 221.4% Higher This Week (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 113.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $362,487.00 and $60.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last week, PopularCoin has traded up 221.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.42 or 0.00786750 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009803 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00048031 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000054 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00067947 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008264 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006524 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,994,690,313 coins. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

