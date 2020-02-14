Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POST. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Post in a report on Sunday, February 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Post in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Post alerts:

In other Post news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,649,760.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at $34,430,483.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,511,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at $33,674,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Post by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,901,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,591,000 after acquiring an additional 32,287 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Post by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,027,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,165,000 after acquiring an additional 154,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Post by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,027,000 after acquiring an additional 295,986 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Post by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,177,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Post by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,860,000 after acquiring an additional 111,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POST traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,432. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.78 and a 200 day moving average of $104.57. Post has a twelve month low of $94.19 and a twelve month high of $113.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.29, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). Post had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Post will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.