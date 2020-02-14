PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2,246.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 92,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 195,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.28.

Shares of PPG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.17. 78,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,650. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.83 and its 200-day moving average is $122.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.44 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

