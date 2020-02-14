PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Sold by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC lowered its stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 232.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 20.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $111.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,633. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.55 and a 200 day moving average of $102.69. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRAH. Wolfe Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.