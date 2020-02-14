Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. Acquires New Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,211,000. ServiceNow accounts for 5.7% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,821,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 93,102.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,407,000 after purchasing an additional 839,780 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $133,017,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 535.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,242,000 after purchasing an additional 263,395 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.82.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total transaction of $731,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,619 shares in the company, valued at $11,511,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 40,613 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.87, for a total transaction of $13,965,592.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,114.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,611 shares of company stock valued at $35,015,904. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $356.31. 84,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,533. The company has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.36. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $213.99 and a 52-week high of $357.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $312.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.51.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

