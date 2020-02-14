Primary Health Properties’ (PHP) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Primary Health Properties to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 147 ($1.93) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 163 ($2.14).

PHP stock opened at GBX 159.70 ($2.10) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of -18.79. Primary Health Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 115.20 ($1.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 160.80 ($2.12). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 158.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 144.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.71%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

