Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.90

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.90 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 11.85 ($0.16), with a volume of 61615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.85 ($0.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 million and a P/E ratio of 9.21.

Princess Private Equity Company Profile (LON:PEY)

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive dividend yield through investment in a diversified portfolio of private equity and private debt investments, which may be classified as private market investments, with a specific focus on direct investments.

