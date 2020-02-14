Princeton National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PNBC) Trading 398.8% Higher

Shares of Princeton National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBC) traded up 398.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, 30,501 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 24,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

About Princeton National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PNBC)

Princeton National Bancorp, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously it operated as a holding company for Citizens First National Bank that provided commercial banking and trust services in Illinois. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Princeton, Illinois.

