Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 60,370 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.20% of TE Connectivity worth $64,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in TE Connectivity by 36.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.79.

TEL stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.29. 41,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

