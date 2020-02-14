Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $57.07 Million Stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,119,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,294 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Metlife worth $57,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 142,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,319 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Metlife by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Metlife by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,333,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Metlife by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Metlife by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

MET traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,508,931. The company has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $53.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.50.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

