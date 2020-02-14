Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898,709 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,176 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Amazon.com worth $1,660,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock traded down $20.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,129.71. 1,444,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,547. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,921.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,816.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,586.57 and a one year high of $2,185.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,063.00 billion, a PE ratio of 92.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 716,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,051,075. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

