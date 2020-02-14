Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 155,981 Shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,981 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.88% of Syneos Health worth $54,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 397.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 269,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,017,000 after buying an additional 215,200 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 23.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,903,000 after acquiring an additional 213,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Syneos Health by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,533,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,999,000 after acquiring an additional 172,529 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 377.0% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 117,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 92,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,803,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.56.

Shares of SYNH stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.48. 7,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,663. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.12. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Syneos Health Inc has a 12-month low of $36.72 and a 12-month high of $66.06.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

