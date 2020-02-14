Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 20,610 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,610 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.95% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $51,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 26,123 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 1,924.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 43,456 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on THG. ValuEngine raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of THG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.02. 1,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,005. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a one year low of $113.08 and a one year high of $144.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.78 and a 200 day moving average of $134.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $187,250.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,706 shares in the company, valued at $792,620.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total value of $86,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,671.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,254 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,802. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

