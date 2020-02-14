Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 37,255 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,349,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,255 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.44% of Darling Ingredients worth $65,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

DAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 1.29. Darling Ingredients Inc has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $29.57.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.