Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,093 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,093 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.79% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $51,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMN. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 5,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $331,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $311,770.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,051.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,253 shares of company stock worth $4,778,204 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMN traded up $5.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.79. The stock had a trading volume of 631,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.79. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $73.35.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $586.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.50 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 5.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

