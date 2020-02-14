Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Insider David Goldstein Sells 6,000 Shares

Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) insider David Goldstein sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $425,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Principia Biopharma stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. Principia Biopharma Inc has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $75.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.92 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.70.

Get Principia Biopharma alerts:

PRNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Principia Biopharma from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Principia Biopharma by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 393.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Principia Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principia Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.