Probility Media (OTCMKTS:PBYA) Stock Price Up 100%

Shares of Probility Media Corp (OTCMKTS:PBYA) rose 100% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 3,310,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 4,462,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Probility Media (OTCMKTS:PBYA)

ProBility Media Corporation provides compliance and e-learning solutions worldwide. The company offers technical codes and standards, training materials, work place guides, online e-learning, and testing and certifications services; technical professionals with the information required to design products and construct and complete engineering projects; and content on engineering and technical standards, codes, specifications, handbooks, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents for engineering projects.

