Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.1% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG stock opened at $124.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.57 billion, a PE ratio of 73.94, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $97.75 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

