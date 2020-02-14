ProCurrency (PROC) Price Hits $0.0000

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One ProCurrency coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. Over the last week, ProCurrency has traded up 46.8% against the U.S. dollar. ProCurrency has a total market capitalization of $3,830.00 and $1,957.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.80 or 0.02704868 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ProCurrency Coin Profile

PROC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 8,011,428,707 coins and its circulating supply is 104,353,826 coins. The official website for ProCurrency is www.procommerce.io . ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo

ProCurrency Coin Trading

ProCurrency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProCurrency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProCurrency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

