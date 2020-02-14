Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from to and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.79.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,562,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,870. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.82. Prologis has a 12 month low of $68.96 and a 12 month high of $97.35. The stock has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 47.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Prologis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Prologis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

