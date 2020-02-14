Prophecy Development (TSE:PCY) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Prophecy Development Corp (TSE:PCY) were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25, approximately 138,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 419,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.34.

In other news, Director John Lee bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,648,901 shares in the company, valued at C$4,687,648.32.

Prophecy Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. It holds a 100% interest in its operating primary vanadium mine, the Gibellini vanadium project, which is located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also owns a 100% interest in the Titan vanadium-titanium-iron property located in Ontario, Canada; a 100% interest in the Ulaan Ovoo coal property located in Selenge province, Mongolia; and a 100% interest in the Chandgana Tal coal property and Khavtgai Uul coal property located in Khentii province, Mongolia.

